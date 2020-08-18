Sarkodie announces his debut book titled ‘The Highest’

Entertainment Tue, 18 Aug 2020
Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie, has announced plans to soon launch his first ever book titled ‘The Highest’.
Announcing the book on Tuesday August 18, 2020, via social media, the award winning rapper said the book is a look into his life journey and music career.
He however did not state the exact date for the release.
“About that time! My first book “The Highest” will be OUT SOON” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Sarkodie is the first Ghanaian rapper to write an autobiography.
About that time!! My first Book “The Highest” Will b out soon ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vH8lJXN3Bu— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) August 18, 2020
