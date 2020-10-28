0
Menu
Entertainment

Sarkodie announces new collaboration with Kuami Eugene

Sardodie, Kuami Eugene 6 Musician, Kuami Eugene and rapper, Sarkodie

Wed, 28 Oct 2020 Source: universnewsroom.com

After their successes on ‘No More’, ‘Beifuor’ and ‘Honey’, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene are about to drop yet another banger for their fans titled #HappyDay.

Sarkodie announced this collaboration via his Twitter page and asked fans to stay tuned as the song will be dropped on Sunday.

Sarkodie who announced the news in a tweet wrote, "Let’s uplift our spirits with some new music #HappyDay ... could drop any moment from now till Sunday."

The reigning Artist of the Year, Kuami Eugene is also out with a album titled "Son of Africa".

Source: universnewsroom.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: