Sarkodie announces new collaboration with Kuami Eugene

After their successes on ‘No More’, ‘Beifuor’ and ‘Honey’, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene are about to drop yet another banger for their fans titled #HappyDay.
Sarkodie announced this collaboration via his Twitter page and asked fans to stay tuned as the song will be dropped on Sunday.
Sarkodie who announced the news in a tweet wrote, "Let’s uplift our spirits with some new music #HappyDay ... could drop any moment from now till Sunday."
The reigning Artist of the Year, Kuami Eugene is also out with a album titled "Son of Africa".
Let’s uplift our spirits with some new music ???? #HappyDay ... could drop any moment from now till Sunday ???????? pic.twitter.com/sEiU5E65R8— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 28, 2020
