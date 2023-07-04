Ghana's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie

Sarkodie announces time off in the midst of Yvonne Nelson controversy

Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie has announced he is laying low for now.



In a post published on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, on July 3, 2023, the landlord revealed that he is taking time off. In the tweet, Sarkodie wrote;



“Time off”.



Although the tweet from Sarkodie did not state categorically why he is taking time off, and from what he is taking time off, subsequent posts published on Twitter by him and his spouse, Tracy Sarkcess indicate that the duo might be on vacation spending some family time together.



The rapper has recently been in the news following the publication of ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, a memoir by famed actress, Yvonne Nelson which she opened up about aborting a child, she conceived with Sarkodie, and also for his response to her explosive memoir through his song, ‘Try me’.

Sarkodie’s declaration was met with mixed feelings as most of his many fans had a lot of questions for him. While others were wondering why he is taking time off, a section of them wanted answers as to why his music ‘Try Me’ has been taken off some relevant music streaming platforms.



