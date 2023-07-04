32
Menu
Entertainment

Sarkodie announces 'time off' in the midst of Yvonne Nelson controversy

Sarkodie Sarkodie Sarkodie12121.png Ghana's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie announces time off in the midst of Yvonne Nelson controversy

Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie has announced he is laying low for now.

In a post published on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, on July 3, 2023, the landlord revealed that he is taking time off. In the tweet, Sarkodie wrote;

“Time off”.

Although the tweet from Sarkodie did not state categorically why he is taking time off, and from what he is taking time off, subsequent posts published on Twitter by him and his spouse, Tracy Sarkcess indicate that the duo might be on vacation spending some family time together.

The rapper has recently been in the news following the publication of ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, a memoir by famed actress, Yvonne Nelson which she opened up about aborting a child, she conceived with Sarkodie, and also for his response to her explosive memoir through his song, ‘Try me’.

Sarkodie’s declaration was met with mixed feelings as most of his many fans had a lot of questions for him. While others were wondering why he is taking time off, a section of them wanted answers as to why his music ‘Try Me’ has been taken off some relevant music streaming platforms.

Check out Sarkodie’s post and reactions from netizens















EAN/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Sam Okudzeto slams Dormaahene
Gyakye Quayson case: Ayikoi Otoo speaks
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Related Articles: