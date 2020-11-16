Sarkodie begins serious exercise to gain December body

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie works-out

Ghana’s award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has started exercising seriously to gain an envious body for December.

December is often a period where musicians get booked for lots of deals and hence do not get enough time to relax and exercise.



Most times, artistes end up putting on weight which eventually hampers the stage performances of the artistes.



However it appears, Sarkodie is not giving any chance of gaining weight. The rapper who is noted for his approach to branding has also included routine workouts in his daily activities to get the right shape.



The B.E.T award winner shared a video of himself working out with some dumbbells on Monday morning.



Sarkodie jammed to his latest song Happy Day while working out on his arms.



Last month, the rapper's wife Tracy Sarckess also posted a video of herself working-out vigorously. The mother of two was caught in a web of attacks from the public who question if “she goes through to look hot and sexy for King Sark.”

But in a rebuttal, Tracy said, “Point of correction, I'm doing it for myself to feel healthy and good. Thank you.”



Well, it appears Sarkodie has joined the call from his wife, Tracy to invest wisely in healthy living.



See the video of Sarkodie working out below



