Sarkodie confuses fans with ‘No 1’ comment on Twitter

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has on Thursday, November 5, 2020, thrown his fans in a state of disarray following his “No. 1” comment on Twitter.

This is because it is unclear whether the musician was referring to the ratings of his new song titled ‘Happy Day’ on YouTube or President Akufo-Addo’s position on the ballot paper.



With a smiling face emoji, he typed “No.1”



This attracted several comments from his fans with some concluding that he was referring to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s position on the ballot paper.



“No.1 on the ballot paper,” An individual wrote.



“Make we share the NPP money erh,” said another.

“No 1 on the ballot paper or YouTube,” another Twitter user wrote.



“NPP money big oo. I’m shocked Sark is doing this. 4More2doMore,” a tweep wrote



Meanwhile, the rapper is alleged to have earlier endorsed the re-election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo in his new song Happy Day which features Kuami Eugene.



“If I talked complained about ‘Dumsor’ and I also hit on inflation but today, there is electricity and my kids, will go to school for free, then Nana ‘toaso’ (Nana continue).” He said in the song.



But the rapper shortly after denied claims of campaigning for the NPP saying;

"Nana M3nfa bronya ho nre akoko oo lool!! When I say aban (all parties) shouts to yourself x JM but if I feel like pointing out the negatives too you know how we do. #HappyDay”



Read the fans' reply to Sarkodie's comment below





Npp money big oo????????I’m shocked Sark is doing this???????????? 4More2doMore???? — shuuugar???? (@Nkay_JR) November 5, 2020

The battle is still the Lord’s! — Aman ~ K (@Sakatu4) November 5, 2020

NPP Ambassador — Cyril_jay (@Cyril_kojo1) November 5, 2020

On the ballot ???????????? — Thom (@ThommBrowne) November 5, 2020

The battle is still the lords — Lawrence (@law_wheezy) November 5, 2020

Make we share the NPP money erh ???? — Elivate Concepts (@elivate_) November 5, 2020

Don't do saaa and follow @johndumelo1 foot steps ooooo. — Oheneba Okese3???? (@Ac247Agyei) November 5, 2020

On Ballot or YouTube???? — Solomon(Kumasi Commando) ??????????????????????? (@iam_solo_mon) November 5, 2020

Eiii sarkodie — Snr xbenzy (@Ansah00512408) November 5, 2020

Obidi ankasa you Dey confuse your Enemies. — EXPENSIVE BOWY???????????????????? (@nanamillz) November 5, 2020