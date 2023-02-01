Sarkodie consistently ignored my phone calls for 2 years - A Plus

Social commentator Kwame A Plus, has recounted an instance where Sarkodie consistently ignored his phone calls for two years.

He made this claim when the issue of Samini’s rants was tabled for discussion during UTV’s United Showbiz.



Sarkodie and Samini have trended consistently for over a week after the latter accused the former of ignoring his requests to collaborate.



The dancehall artiste called Sarkodie out on social media for supposedly expressing reluctance to jump on the former’s projects.



However, A Plus, a panelist on United Showbiz, shared his thoughts on the subject and recalled an interesting encounter with the Sarkcess Label boss.



“Nobody knows tomorrow. You don’t owe anyone but its nice to be nice. I met Sarkodie in 2008, and I took him to Labadi. I was at Sarkodie’s house and his wife prepared yam and stew for us. It was so nice and almost tasted like my wife’s. We had a pending conversation, so I decided to call him. I have been calling him for the past two years and no response. Later, we met during an event at the under bridge and we had a conversation like nothing happened. Although I was pained, I understand that nobody owes anyone,” he stated.

Sarkodie’s apology



Meanwhile, Sarkodie has apologized for any hard feelings he may have caused Samini.



Speaking during a discussion with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Sarkodie, indicated that although he does not agree with the rationale behind Samini accusations, he is sorry.



“Him feeling like that, I don’t have any control over that. I can only say sorry about how he feels. Not necessarily because I agree with everything he is saying,” Sarkodie said.



Watch the video below:









EB/BOG