Sarkodie continues to promote his virtual concert amidst 'Acehood' trolls

While Twitter is ablaze with the Acehood’s accusations towards Sarkodie, the one time BET award winner seems unconcerned.
He is rather focused on promoting his 16th August black love virtual concert.
In his recent tweet, Sark dropped the name of Akwaboah as a performing artiste who will be featured on the concert.
Other artistes that will also be featured include the legendary Amakye Dede, Kidi, Efya, sista Afia and King Promise.
Earlier today, social media was rife with news that Acehood has called Sarkodie a liar. Sarkodie featured Acehood on his new guy single in 2015 and claimed that he was contacted by Acehood for the collaboration.
With songs like Mewu , Mary and more I would definitely need the genius @AkwaboahMusic Live on that #BlackLoveVirtualConcert stage !!! ???????????????????? . 16th August Live on https://t.co/Z1LfG6nDE1 @CEEK pic.twitter.com/NIZ2Gob2TC— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 30, 2020
