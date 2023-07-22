Sarkodie discloses conversation he had with Tracy over Yvonne Nelson abortion saga

Sarkodie and wife, Tracy

Ghanaians and followers of Tracy Owusu-Addo have been waiting to see her reaction ever since the news of the involvement of her celebrated husband; Sarkodie and Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson emerged.

According to Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie, his wife, Tracy Owusu Addo's response to the news is one that he finds quite interesting and shocking.



He asserts that he never expected his wife to handle the issue the way she did.



Speaking on the Way Up With Angela show, Sarkodie said that, “To be honest, I really still don’t wanna talk about this but I think she handled it the way that I didn’t think that she’ll be able to handle it. She was cool about it, she cared more about how I was feeling. She was like if I was cool because I was on tour. That was her worry about how I feel.”



The rapper has also said he’s unperturbed about what people think about his Try Me song and that he did the song because he wanted to do it and not as a way to get consolation from people.



“I have no idea at all. When I put it out, I wasn’t looking for reactions. I did it because I wanted to do it, I’m not looking for reactions, you know; I just said it,” he said.

This is the first time Sarkodie is responding to issues regarding former intimate partner Yvonne Nelson’s memoir ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson,’ in which details about an abortion the actress and movie producer had for him is told.



VKB/WA