Sarkodie extols 'role model' Obrafour

Sarkodie

According to rapper Sarkodie, he is amazed at how rap icon Obrafour never used foul language in his music but had the respect and allegience of the youth of his time.

Nicknamed the Landlord, Sarkodie was telling Sideman on the +44 Podcast (Season 2, Episode 8) about how he recorded his verse for Bob Marley & The Wailer's 'Stir It Up' which came out today, Friday, January 20, 2023.



Revealing that he considered himself unworthy and "just felt I'm not the right person," to have his vocals next to Bob's on a song, he added he worked on the 60s classic having in mind that: "I'm saying something next to Bob Marley. It [felt] like me and him in the booth. You can't [drop the ball]."



The Landlord also indicated that "there are a few people I feel like that when I work with. The man that inspired me to rap, Obrafour. He's never cussed, he's never used profanity, and he was catering to the youth."



"I didn't know how he was able to do that," he expressed his astonishment and admiration for the 'Pae Mu Ka' legend.

Confessing that he "tried it," he admitted he gave up on it, arguing that: "[In] this new generation, [it's] hard to keep it too censored. You want to say stuff that you feel. But that's what I respect about him. So anytime I'm about to work with him, I sit down to sieve every line [to be sure] if [any] line is out of what his brand stands for."



"That's the same feeling I had with Bob Marley the legend," he noted about working on his verse for Marley's 'Stir It Up' which the late Jamaican's official Instagram (IG) account called a "special version."



Born Michael Owusu Addo, the multiple award-winning rap performer also disclosed that he recorded "like four verses and I had to choose the right one."



Counting it a great honour to posthumously collaborate with the humanitarian and Reggae legend Bob Nesta Marley, Sarkodie is quoted, by Bob's IG account, to have said the new 'Stir It Up' is "definitely one of the highest moments in my career/life..."