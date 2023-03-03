Sarkodie flatters Tracy with words on her birthday

Sarkodie and wife, Tracy

Sarkodie, one of Ghana's most celebrated musicians, took to social media to mark his wife Tracy's birthday with a heartfelt message.

In a tweet, Sarkodie expressed his love for his wife and thanked her for everything she does for him. He went on to wish her a happy birthday and referred to her as his boss.



“I celebrate you every day for just being you wifey, but today is a “special” one … a day you came into this world … Thanks for everything, my Boss Tracy Owusu Addo. Happy Birthday @TracySarkcess,” he celebrated.



The rapper shared along with his tweet, four pictures he took with his wife while they both held wine glasses and toasted to the big day clad in black tops.



Tracy Sarkcess, who is a professional marketer and the mother of Sarkodie's two children, has been married to the rapper for several years.



The couple has been known to display their affection for each other on social media, and Sarkodie's birthday message to his wife is yet another example of their strong bond.

Fans of the couple took to social media to congratulate Tracy on her special day and to express their admiration for the couple's relationship.



Many praised Sarkodie for his dedication to his wife and family, and for being a positive role model to his fans.





I celebrate you everyday for just being you wifey but today is a “special” one … a day you came into this world ???? … Thanks for everything my Boss Tracy Owusu Addo ❤️ Happy Birthday ???? @TracySarkcess pic.twitter.com/EP6MYBtRZe — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 3, 2023

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/BB