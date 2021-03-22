Sarkodie flaunts his beautiful and well-endowed sisters

Sarkodie posing with his beautiful sisters

Sarkcess Music boss, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie has shared adorable photos of his two sisters on social media.

Sarkodie shared the photos on his instastory when his sisters stormed his home today looking all pretty for a special family hangout.



From the captions Sarkodie gives the various posts, one of his sisters, Hannah Owusu just returned to Ghana from a long stay abroad — the major reason for their little family get together.



In the company of his sister was his other adorable sister, Veronica Owusu.

From the photos available to zionfelix.net, his two adorable sisters posed in front of his cars to take some nice photos and also pose with him to take a cute family photo.



