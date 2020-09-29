Sarkodie gives credit to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others in Major Lazer documentary

Rapper Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur Michael Owusu Addo known as Sarkodie has given praise to most Ghanaian artistes including Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for coming together to put Ghana on the map instead of working individually.

Sarkodie stated that it was necessary for Ghanaian artistes to come together and support each other.



According to Sarkodie, Ghana made music in Africa huge for the world to emulate.



"Give it up to Ghana. Ghana definitely, when it comes to music in Africa we stepped it up. The invasion to me started from when we realized we should stick together and push together.

Because from the beginning, individually we were trying to do it on our own. You see Mr Eazi trying, Shatta Wale trying, but it started making sense when we did it together. When we started doing shows together and selling arenas together".



Watch Sarkodie speak about the Ghana Music Industry in the Documentary:



