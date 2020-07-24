Entertainment

Sarkodie hints on becoming a President

Rapper Sarkodie

Respected Ghanaian rapper, Micheal Owusu Addo known in showbiz as Sarkodie has revealed his political ambition in a latest post on Twitter.

The father of two according to his post engaged his fans in a snappy question, seeking for their opinion as to whether to contest for the 2024 presidential seat. Questioning his fans with his picture in his own words he wrote;



“Presidential candidate 2024 anaa mose?”



Meanwhile,the BET award winner through his craft has been commenting on issues of social concern. One of these comments in which he threw punches at Ghanaian leaders is his song “Inflation”.

However,he has been tipped by many to be one of the entertainment personalities who can attach politics to their Official work with the latest example being John Dumelo and the then MUSIGA president, Obour.





