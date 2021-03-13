Sarkodie ignores my messages; takes him months to reply me - Sherifa Gunu

Sherifa Gunu, Popular Ghanaian Singer

Source: Gist Africa

Popular Ghanaian Traditional Singer, Sherifa Gunu has accused multiple award-winning Rapper Sarkodie of not paying attention to her calls and text messages.

While speaking in an interview on EBN and monitored by GistAfrica, Sherifa Gunu wanted to move away from talking about her relationship with Sarkodie but managed a few words.



According to her, she used to be very cool with Sarkodie but after she travelled to give birth abroad, that relationship has stalled.



Sherifa said even though they were not at loggerheads, Sarkodie rarely responds to her messages and it was a topic she did not want to delve into.

The Tamale-based singer divulged Sarkodie was to be on a remix of a song with her but communication with him has gone through well.



She indicated that the song was recorded about six or seven years ago but continuing the work with the renowned rapper has not seen the light of the day.



Explaining further, Sherifa said she can text Sarkodie and it will take him months to reply and after replying, it will again take additional two or three months to get a response from him or his team.

