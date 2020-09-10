Entertainment

Sarkodie is a fantastic rapper – Tic praises

Rapper Sarkodie

Rapper and musician Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah popularly known as Tic has described his colleague rapper and the CEO of Sarkcess Music label, Sarkodie as a fantastic and unique rapper.

Speaking with Mona Gucci in an interview on Kanatanka TV, Tic stressed that, though there are other guys who rap faster than Sarkodie, his style of rap is well defined and unique from all.



“Sarkodie is a fantastic rapper. I think there are lot of people who can rap faster than he does, but I think he is what he has been able to nurture what his style to become and that is what make his unique. So it’s not just about him rapping fast, but it is the touch”, Tic said.

Though, Tic formerly known as Tic Tac further noted that he once became the fastest and best rapper in Ghana, he is currently no more interested in that but is rather interested in making his music more appreciable.



“Though I once became the fastest rapper in Ghana, currently I am not thinking of doing hardcore rap in my music. All I think about is how to make my music more appreciable”, he noted.

