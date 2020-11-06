Sarkodie is a smart businessman; I like him – Mzbel

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has showered praises on multi-awarded rap icon, Sarkodie over his latest song dubbed “Happy Day”.

Sarkodie’s song, released a couple of days ago, has received high patronage on the various music streams, particularly YouTube.



It has also generated controversies as it’s believed to be a campaign song for the Akufo-Addo administration.



Sarkodie’s song is making the headlines for other reasons as well.



One such controversy surrounding the song is that musician Kuami Eugene, who was featured on the song, feels deceived and betrayed by Sarkodie.



According to him, he had no idea about the endorsement aspect of the song till he was shooting the music video with Sarkodie.



But Mzbel has taken Kuami Eugene’s statements with a pinch of salt.

To her, the “Open Gate” singer was aware of the content of the song and so cannot purport that Sarkodie deceived him.



“Did Sarkodie point a gun at your head to do the song?” she questioned Kuami Eugene.



To Mzbel, Sarkodie is a very smart musician and that she likes him a lot for his business sense of doing music.



“He is a big brand. He’s very smart. He’s a businessman and I appreciate him for that”, she said on Neat FM’s “Entertainment GH”.



She ridiculed Kuami Eugene saying he should stay humble and enjoy the trend.



