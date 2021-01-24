Sarkodie is not dead – Management denies rumours

Sun, 24 Jan 2021 Source: My News GH
The Management of Rapper Sarkodie has denied claims that the Rapper has died.
There were reports on social media suggesting that the Rapper is dead but a statement from his management has denied the reports.
According to the statement, the rapper is currently working on his music projects and will not be distracted by what they describe as fake news.
The statement called on all who are spreading the falsehood to desist from it.
