Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian artist in Cameroon - Cool Boii

Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie

Cameroonian musician, Cool Boii, has claimed that Sarkodie is the biggest Ghanaian act in Cameroon.

Speaking on MX24 TV on August 3, he said Sarkodie is more popular in the English-speaking side of the country.



“To be sincere, I can say for musicians, Sarkodie is like somebody that is big on the English side. Because, you know, Cameroon is a bilingual country. You have French and English. So on the English side of Cameroon, Sarkodie is really, like, popular there. His music is well-known” He stated.



The singer, who currently has a track with Mr Drew titled “Number One” also admitted that other Ghanaian acts like Kidi and Kuami Eugene are also popular in the country.



“It is recently that acts like Kuami Eugene and Kidi are getting popular. But Sarkodie had already made his name known,” He said.

