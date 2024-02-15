Sarkodie made my song viral, I would love to meet him in person - Safo Newman

Safo Newman says Sarkodie was influential to his rise

Latest music sensation, Safo Newman, has expressed his gratitude towards rapper Sarkodie and said he hopes to meet him one day.

Safo Newman came to the limelight in early 2024 after clips of his song, "Akokoa" made waves on social media and got endorsements from some celebrities, including rapper Sarkodie.



Speaking in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Safo Newman cited Sarkodie as a major factor in his success so far.



According to him, Sarkodie boosted his career after he endorsed "Akokoa" as "a banger".



He added that he would love to meet up with Sarkodie and eventually collaborate with him if given the opportunity.



"His duet of my song really added volume to it and I can say that even made it go viral. Just meeting him in person and saying thank you will be enough even if a collaboration does not happen soon. I would really like to meet him in person," he said.

Safo Newman has also released a new song, Valentine, to celebrate the day of love with his fans.



ID/SARA



