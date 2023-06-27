Sarkodie must be stripped of all endorsement deals, he isn’t fit to be anyone's role model – Sally Mann

Sally Mann is vehemently advocating that Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, should be stripped of all his endorsement deals, as punishment for what she described as ill-treatment meted out to Yvonne Nelson in the past.

The controversial entertainment pundit said, for Sarkodie to have abandoned Yvonne Nelson at the hospital to bleed and not offering her the needed support while aborting their baby was a detestable action, adding that the rapper should be taught an unforgettable lesson.



According to Sally, all brands associated with Sarkodie must withdraw their deals if the rapper isn’t willing to offer an apology to Yvonne Nelson and women in general.



She added that the rapper isn’t fit to be a role model.



“You left someone’s daughter at the hospital to go through an abortion procedure in your name? What was he thinking? I am advocating that all endorsement deals Sarkodie have should be stripped off and the reason I am doing that is because he left Yvonne Nelson to her fate on that very day at the hospital. Yvonne was bleeding when they got to the hospital for the abortion and he left her. This alone means he is not fit to be an idol for anybody.



“What if Yvonne Nelson died? Morally he is not fit to be a role model to anyone. Someone will say nobody put a gun to Yvonne’s head. But sometimes when a woman gets pregnant and her parents reject it and her man accepts it, it gives her that hope that he will take care of her. Sarkodie is not fit to be called a celebrity. He should apologize to Yvonne Nelson. He should apologize for abandoning her at the hospital,” she fumed in a discussion on PowerFM.



Sally, however, cited an example of international stars who have once been stripped of their endorsement deals due to some controversies they were involved in.

“When Chris Brown beat Rihanna, he was stripped of all his endorsement deals. Tiger Woods went through same. T.I, was stripped off his endorsement deals for drug possession,” she stated.



Background



Earlier after narrating how Sarkodie impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.







Yvonne narrated the pain and horrifying encounter during the procedure when she underwent the abortion.

“Keeping the pregnancy was not an option. Undertaking another self-medication was also not an option. I agreed with Sarkodie that, this time, we had to do it in a hospital or health facility. Again, that friend of mine had a recommendation. It was a facility in Mamprobi, and on the appointed day, Sarkodie drove me there with his manager and they left.



“I hoped and prayed that I will be lucky with this second attempt. The pain, again was intense and I bled profusely. I felt worse because Sarkodie left me to my fate. He did not call or check up on me to find out how the procedure had gone,” parts of the chapter read.











EB/SARA