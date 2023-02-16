0
Sarkodie praises wife, says Tracy is his biggest supporter

Sarkodie Tracy Sark Sarkodie and wife, Tracy

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie is among musicians who get along well with his wife, and they have both been captured in unrelated videos supporting one another's businesses.

In a recent interview with YFM, Sarkodie described his wife as his biggest supporter while recounting how Tracy set up and managed his first social media accounts on MySpace and Facebook to promote his young career.

“One thing that stands out if I have to talk about my wife, it’s how she supported my career. I think she’s probably one of my biggest fans.

"The biggest sark-native rep at the beginning before the whole sark-nation… That’s something that stands out and makes me feel like that's a life partner,” he said.

According to the rapper, it's easy to spot it when someone really cares for their partner, and in his case with Tracy, it's been real love from day one.

“I think, genuinely if you know somebody cares for you, you will feel it. And that has been the vibe until now,” he disclosed.

