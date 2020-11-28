Sarkodie reacts to Kweku Smoke working with South African rapper Emtee

Kweku Smoke

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Sarkodie, a colossus in the Africa rap space has reacted to the hard work young rapper Kweku Smoke has put in his upcoming album.

Kweku Smoke has been seen in some high budget music video shoot with South African rapper Emtee and other celebrated rappers around the world.



Like all fans of Kweku Smoke, BET award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, is also particularly proud of the young rapper for the hard work he’s put into his craft, especially in the 'Snoop Forever' album.



Reacting to a post from Kweku Smoke, Sarkodie quoted: "What it means to put in work… too proud of you…"



Also reacting to a post by Emtee of South Africa, Sarkodie tweeted: "Can't wait for this."

These among many reactions from Ghanaians have got interested piqued in anticipation of what’s to be one of the biggest albums in Ghana.





What it means to put in work ... too proud of you ... https://t.co/VTueC1QPwX — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) November 27, 2020

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor