Sarkodie refused to shoot a music video with me - Sherifa Gunu

Musician, Sherifa Gunu

Award-winning artiste, Sherifa Gunu, has opined that Ghana’s iconic rapper Sarkodie is refusing to shoot a music video with her after having him on a song.

While speaking in an interview on Kingdom 107.7 FM, Sherifa Gunu wanted to move away from talking about her current relationship with Sarkodie but managed to say a few.



According to her, communication with Sarkodie was fine until after she travelled abroad to give birth abroad.



The singer said she wanted to remix a song she recorded with Sarkodie some years ago and shoot a video for it but her messages to the rapper did not get any response to date.

However, she managed to get Ras Kuuku on the song and shot the video which was released just a week ago.



She added that, after granting the interview and voiced out the current relationship with the rapper, she later saw that Sarkodie has posted her music video on his Instagram and Facebook pages, meaning the latter feels sorry for what had happened.