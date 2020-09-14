Music

Sarkodie releases video of 'Gimme Way' featuring Prince Bright

Sarkodie has released the official video for his hit single “Gimme Way” featuring Prince Bright Of Buk Bak fame.

This comes in days after releasing the audio version of the hit single.



Sarkodie in the song addressed the Dr UN situation where he said it was a waste of time for him adding that he would have rather made love to his wife Tracy.



Prince Bright’s hooks on Sarkodie songs are just the best.

Just Like Ofeetso, "Gimme Way" is on its way to becoming one of the hits from the camp of Sarkodie



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.