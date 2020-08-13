Entertainment

Sarkodie reportedly drops Stonebwoy from his Black Love Concert

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy

Sarkodie is reported to have dropped Stonebwoy from the list of artistes for the upcoming Black Love virtual concert.

The Putuu hitmaker will not be performing at the concert after he allegedly assaulted Sarkodie’s manager, Angel J Town during the final rehearsal on Monday night.



Sarkodie is said to have deleted Stonebwoy’s Black Love concert picture from his Instagram page.



The virtual event is scheduled to take place on the 16th of August 2020.

Sarkodie has assured fans they will be served great music on the day.





Other pictures of him and stone is still there but the concert one isn’t ???? — ????????Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) August 12, 2020

