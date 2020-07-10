Entertainment

Sarkodie reunites with Shatta Wale on his birthday

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Sarkodie is a year older today and he has kicked it off with a Shatta Wale surprise.

Whilst speaking to Andy Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale was connected to the conversation via a phone call and for the first time, the two had a public conversation with each other.



The conversation saw the two cracking jokes together about Sarkodie’s birthday.



Shatta Wale added that he is even playing only Sarkodie songs today because it is a day to celebrate the rapper and he plans on visiting him with a cake.

Asked why they are gelling so smooth on the Daybreak Hitz show as if nothing has happened between them, the dancehall act jokingly replied: “me and Sark we are actresses, this is how we talk every day”.



Watch the video below to hear their conversation.





