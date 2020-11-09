Sarkodie’s 'Happy Day' added to YouTube Afrobeats Playlist

Rapper Sarkodie featured Kuami Eugene in the new song

Sarkodie’s new song “Happy Day” is getting more support from the video streaming platform, YouTube.

The song “Happy Day” which he recorded with Kuami Eugene was seen to be controversial by many after it reportedly endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reelection.



It even became more controversial after Kuami Eugene reportedly claimed that he was not aware of Sarkodie mentioning the president’s name until they went to shoot the music video.



Nevertheless, the song has enjoyed considerable airplay on mainstream media and now it’s getting a push online.

YouTube Music has announced that it has included “Happy Day” to its Afrobeats Now Playlist.



This will give the song more visibility on the platform.



“Happy Day” has been streamed more than 741K times since it was shared on YouTube 5 days ago.