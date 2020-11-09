Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Day’ is a political endorsement song - DJ Slash

Rapper Sarkodie

The Host of Rainbow Entertainment DJ Slash has described Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Day’ as a political campaign song.

The host expressed this view on Saturday, November 7, 2020, on the show although his guests, Yaw Dan nad Chris Tsormanah disagreed with him.



He made the remarks after Yaw Dan had suggested the song was not a political song but rather a praise song.



Yaw Dan, a Music Curator at Boomplay said there was no political endorsement in the song as suggested and the name Nana in the song was not President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"I don’t like the fact that people are associating politics with the song. When that happens, it does not allow the media to give the song enough support," he said.

But, the host of the show, DJ Slash said he was not being real with his analysis.



He said: "Yaw Dan you are not being real. Stop the hypocrisy, the song is a political song. It is an endorsement song. Don’t try and be the devil’s advocate. If you ask me, there is no problem with Sarkodie saying "Nana Toaso". I don’t know what he has benefited from the song more based on what he is saying "Nana Toaso" but the song is an endorsement. I think it is an endorsement. Maybe, it is not official that he has sold the song to the NPP.”



He also described the song as a good song because the song touches on many aspects of human lives.



Also, entertainment critic, Chris Tsormanah, argued that people who make such comments are not far from the truth but he also mentioned that the song was not a political song.