Sarkodie’s 'Try Me' diss song to Yvonne Nelson is whack – Ohemaa Woyeje

DJ Ohemaa Woyeje

Popular Radio personality and DJ Ohemaa Woyeje born Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi has lashed out at Tema-based Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie for replying actress Yvonne Nelson in a diss song.

Sarkodie after the launch of the controversial ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson, a memoir by the Ghanaian actress, released a diss track titled ‘Try Me’ directed at the actress who happens to be his ex-fiancé



In the book, the writer Yvonne Nelson revealed that she had an abortion after the popular rapper got her pregnant in 2010 and claimed he was not ready to be a father.



She also wrote that after the incident, Sarkodie known in real life as Michael Addo left her alone in her agony and never cared to ask how she was doing.



But commenting on the whole brouhaha on Kingdom FM in an interview, Ohemaa Woyeje chided Sarkodie saying there is a problem with his choice of words.

“I think he needed to reply but there is a problem with the content of the song. He had the opportunity to keep quiet or reply in a remorseful way than trying to pinch her. Because now you have pinched her in a manner that has affected all women so people are not happy”, Ohemaa Woyeje told Fiifi Pratt on the show Afro Joint.



She continued that, “People have their past, so Yvonne could also decide not to drag Sarkodie into it. But even that, the content of the book was to be the truth and not fictional. So it is right that she said the truth unless Yvonne told lies. But if it is true that Sarkodie did that, (got her pregnant) then the best thing to do was for him to tell Yvonne that, he never intended to hurt her”.



According to Ohemaa Woyeje, Sarkodie would have killed the beef professionally,” but for you to come and try to explain and tell her that she is a prostitute then what about you the man who slept with a prostitute? I think the reaction was a no-no”.