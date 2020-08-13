Entertainment

Sarkodie’s disrespect for Stonebwoy caused the chaos – Ayisha Mod

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

Stonebwoy’s biggest fan Ayisha Modi has gone to the defence of the dancehall artiste as she claimed Sarkodie’s disrespect for him is what caused the fight with his manager.

This follows allegations that the “Putuu” hitmaker punched the manager of his colleague musician, Sarkodie.



Apparently, Stonebwoy hit Angelo after being denied access to the venue for rehearsal towards Sarkodie’s Black Love Concert which will be aired on Virtual Reality Live streaming Platform.



However, speaking in an interview with Hitz, Ayisha claimed that Sarkodie disrespected Stonebwoy as he was made to wait outside the venue for rehearsal for over four hours while other artistes were present on stage.

According to her, when a member of Sarkodie’s team was confronted, he snubbed the dancehall artiste and asked him to leave if he was tired of waiting.



She also claimed that Sarkodie did nothing about the situation but rather drove off angrily without settling the issue. To her, Stonebwoy only reacted because he headed straight for the venue after returning from a trip only to wait outside for hours.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.