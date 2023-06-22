0
Sarkodie’s lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo is dead

Sarkodie And His Lawyer .png Sarkodie, and the late lawyer Cynthia

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com

Cynthia Quarcoo, the prominent lawyer representing Ghanaian musician Sarkodie, has passed away.

Beyond her legal career, Cynthia Quarcoo was a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

She founded Africa 1 Media, a renowned talent management and public relations firm that collaborated with various Ghanaian musicians.

Additionally, she selflessly dedicated two years as a pro bono legal advisor to the Musicians Union of Ghana, offering her guidance to artists such as Sarkodie, Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, Edem, Stephanie Benson, Reggie Rockstone, Bisa Kdei, and Samini, among others.

Cynthia Quarcoo’s impact extended beyond her client representation. She made history in Ghana by establishing the first dedicated Entertainment, Sports, and Media Practice within her law firm.

This groundbreaking initiative showcased her commitment to serving the creative and sporting talent in the country, leaving a lasting imprint on the legal landscape.

With her untimely demise, Cynthia Quarcoo leaves behind a void in both the legal and entertainment communities. Her legacy will be remembered as a trailblazer, a dedicated advocate, and a significant contributor to the industries she served with passion and dedication.

Known for her legal expertise and appearances on Ghanaian TV and radio stations, Cynthia’s cause of death has not been disclosed, although reports indicate that she had been battling an illness for some time before her passing.

