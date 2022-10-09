1
Sarkodie's outfit to the Global Citizen Concert sucks - Fashion critic

Sarkodie 744 Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie

Sun, 9 Oct 2022

US-based Ghanaian fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has lambasted Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie over what he described as a poor choice of fashion style at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival.

Sarkodie was captured in a pair of black tracksuit, and a black tee with a pair of Nike sneakers to match.

He paired the outfit with a multi-coloured scarf tied around his neck and some black hand gloves.

Although not much has been said about his outfit, Charlie Dior appears to have conducted a thorough analysis of it.

According to him, the Sarkcess Music boss dresses as though he purchased his clothes from a cheap store.

Speaking in a viral video, Charlie maintained that although Sarkodie is perceived as an artist with a high fashion appeal, his recent style of dressing to the Global Citizen Concert sucks.

Charlie established that he felt disappointed the moment he chanced on Sarkodie at the event.

Sarkodie dresses and it looks like he buys from Kantamanto. He does not look sophisticated with blowing cigars. He needs to sit with his team and address that, he added.

Charlie Dior believes that the rapper must go back to the basics and ensure that he looks the part.

"He much not slack when it comes to choosing and picking what to wear".

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
