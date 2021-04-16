Sarkodie’s tweet about Akuapem Poloo’s conviction shallow – Romeo jabs

Entertainment analyst McDonald Nana Yaw Asare, popularly known as Romeo has described as “shallow”, Sarkodie’s comment on actress Akuapem Poloo’s conviction.

The rapper in a tweet to join the chorus of calls for the actress to be freed said “I think it’s a little harsh to separate a child from the mum just because of pictures taken... would want to plead with the law to pardon our sister.”



But Romeo in his submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum argued that the diction of Sarkodie is repugnant and could worsen the case. According to the pundit, it is wrong for Sarkodie to overlook the severity of Akuapem Poloo's conduct and label the offense “just” while he pleads, stressing that, it makes the plea hollow.



“Sarkodie’s tweet is the weakest tweet,” he unequivocally told host of the show, Abrantepa.



“I feel Sarkodie is deep when he raps but when he comments on issues of such nature, he is very shallow. ‘Just picture taken’ sounds like there is absolutely nothing wrong with what Akuapem Poloo did… Like seriously!”



Meanwhile, Andy Vortia, Counsel for Akuapem Poloo has descended heavily on celebrities championing the hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on social media.



According to him, the comments by some of the celebrities championing the campaign are so harsh that it can go a long way to affect the sentence of Akuapem Poloo if the judge happens to see or read what the celebrities are saying or writing on social media.

“Her [Akuapem Poloo] fate is in the hands of the judge now, [the judge] will confine herself within the parameters of the law. The law says she [Akuapem Poloo] can be fined, jailed or both...I as the lawyer will be pleading with the judge in court and not on social media…” Lawyer Andy Vortia told Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday.



Akuapem Poloo was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.



She pleaded not guilty when she was initially arraigned but changed her plea later to guilty on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.



After months of court proceedings, she has been remanded into custody to undergo a pregnancy test before she is handed the sentence on Friday, April 16.



The socialite risks serving jail time of up to three years and in addition, pay a fine not exceeding GH¢6,000.



