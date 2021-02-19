Sarkodie's wife launches BRAVE Woman Magazine

Tracy, others at the launch

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor

BRAVE Woman Magazine, a publication that seeks to champion the female empowerment narrative, has been launched in Accra.

Published by BRAVE Connect, the platform for the young female demographic of 18-30, it is being introduced at a time when there is constant yearn for a deliberate women empowerment drive that places success, discipline, and virtue at the heart of the conversation.



A launch activity held at the Papillon Creative Hub, saw some young and vibrant Ghanaians in attendance including Sarknatives and Royals as well as product display by Owura Coconut, Bespoke Fabrications, and Sosah Cuisine.



Tracy Owusu Addo, Founder of BRAVE and Publisher of the magazine said they seek to offer a refreshing alternative.



"There is so much more to offer where women are concerned than just what is being propagated. We want to be able to feature young women doing great initiatives so as to inspire those who look up to them."



She added that "Brave is about pushing the entrepreneurial mindset and amplifying the business agenda and plans of the young Ghanaian woman."



The magazine will cater to all demographic, she also said.

The first edition has young Ghanaian Pilot Audrey Esi Swatson as the cover person and also features some interesting coverage on young females who continue to excel such as poet Poetra Asantewa.



BRAVE Woman Magazine is digital-led. Every edition will be available across its social media platforms for viewing and reading while print copies will be On-Demand.



The launch of the magazine follows other initiatives rolled out by BRAVE this year including awareness creation on menstrual hygiene and donation of sanitary pads to a community in Prampram, in association with Sincerëly Ghana Limited, as well as the 'Changing the Narrative Masterclass Series', which brought together captains of industry and aspiring young heads for a day's session on business mindset.



Founded by Tracy Owusu Addo, BRAVE seeks to be a hub for young Ghanaian women within the 18-35 demographic in Senior High School, University, and Corporate Ghana.



BRAVE is about offering an opportunity that enables them to set higher standards for themselves, with a strong belief in fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams and career aspirations.



Other BRAVE programs lined up include Campus tours and an annual summit.

