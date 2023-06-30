Sarkodie’s wife quotes the Bible amidst her husband’s controversy with Yvonne Nelson

Tracey Owusu Addo

Tracy, wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has shared a cryptic post amid her husband’s controversy with Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson.

She took to social media to share a bible verse and many are wondering who the post was directed to.



Her reaction comes after her husband’s release of a track titled “Try Me”, meant to address the allegations against him by Yvonne Nelson in her book.



Massive reactions welcomed the song which tackled Yvonne’s claims of being impregnated and jilted by the rapper after life-threatening abortion complications.



In the said song, the rapper admitted they had a relationship but refuted several other claims in an approach many have termed ‘immature and disrespectful’.

However, Tracy, who has since been silent on the entire development and in the midst of the wild reactions on social media, has taken to Instagram to write, ‘Proverbs 19:5’.



The Bible verse reads, “A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will not go free.”



Although it is unclear who the content of the Bible verse was directed to, netizens have linked it to either her husband or Yvonne Nelson.



Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson that caused a stir online

Sarkodie has released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.

Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurt her the most.













EB/BB