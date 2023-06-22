Sarkodie's wife reacts to death of husband's lawyer

Cynthia Quarcoo

Tracy Owusu-Addo, wife of ace rapper Michael Owusu-Addo, alias Sarkodie, has reacted to news of the death of her husband's lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo.

The death of the prominent lawyer was announced on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2022 across several social media platforms.



Tracy's reaction was posted on Twitter comprising a photo of the late Quarcoo with Sarkodie and his daughter.



The tweet was accompanied by two emojis, on a white dove and a broken heart.



Beyond her legal career, Cynthia Quarcoo was a respected figure in the entertainment industry.



She was lawyer for Sarkodie and other artistes like Samini and Reggie Rockstone.

She founded Africa 1 Media, a renowned talent management and public relations firm that collaborated with various Ghanaian musicians.



Additionally, she acted as a pro bono legal advisor to the Musicians Union of Ghana, offering her guidance to artists including Sarkodie, Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, Edem, Stephanie Benson, Reggie Rockstone, Bisa Kdei, and Samini, among others.



Cynthia Quarcoo’s impact extended beyond her client representation. She made history in Ghana by establishing the first dedicated Entertainment, Sports, and Media Practice within her law firm.



This groundbreaking initiative showcased her commitment to serving the creative and sporting talent in the country, leaving a lasting imprint on the legal landscape.



With her untimely demise, Cynthia Quarcoo leaves behind a void in both the legal and entertainment communities. Her legacy will be remembered as a trailblazer, a dedicated advocate, and a significant contributor to the industries she served with passion and dedication.

Known for her legal expertise and appearances on Ghanaian TV and radio stations, Cynthia’s cause of death has not been disclosed, although reports indicate that she had been battling an illness for some time before her passing.





