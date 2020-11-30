Sarkodie saved me from losing thousands of dollars to fraudsters - Pat Thomas

Sarkodie with Pat Thomas

Legendary Highlife artiste, singer and music producer Kwabena Nyamekye Amoo-Mensah known by his stage name as Pat Thomas has described rapper Sarkodie as an eye-opener who saved him from losing thousands of dollars to fraudsters who were making money from his songs on social media without his knowledge.

Pat Thomas telling his story in an interview stressed that, had it not been the help he received from Sarkodie, he would not have had an idea of what actually happens on social media not to talk of making money there.



“One time when Sarkodie had come from the US, we met and he was asking 'Uncle a whole lot of your songs are on Spotify but do you get the money?' I said no, and he said then someone must be cashing out your money. He was talking about the amount in thousands of dollars”, Pat Thomas revealed on Kumasi-based Pure FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

“Even those of us who just started are getting huge sums of money and not you who started many years ago”, Pat Thomas quoted Sarkodie.



According to Pat Thomas, with the help of Sarkodie, he has been able to secure all songs people have posted on various online platforms and he is making thousands of dollars from that.