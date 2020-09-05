Entertainment

Sarkodie sends momo to Dan Lartey for going 'sakora'

Rapper Sarkodie and entertainment pundit, Dan Lartey

Rapper Sarkodie has surprised popular entertainment critic, Dan Lartey after the latter shaved his hair and beard following failure of the former to win the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year award.

Ahead of this year’s VGMA, Dan Lartey argued strongly during a discussion with Kwame Gyan that Sarkodie will win this year’s Artiste of the Year Award.



He swore that should Sarkodie fail to win the said award, he will shave his hair and beard which he has kept for over 365 days and surprisingly, he honoured his promise.



Photos of Dan Lartey flooded major social media platforms but all the same, he ignored naysayers proved that he is indeed a huge fan of Sarkodie.



Well, the boss of SarkCess Music has surprised Dan Lartey with Mobile Money for his kind gesture.

Elated Dan Lartey after receiving the surprise alert took to Facebook to show his appreciation.



See post below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.