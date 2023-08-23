Sarkodie shuts down Minnesota as part of his Jamz World Tour

Sarkodie performing at the event

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

On Friday, August 18, the 'Shutdown All-white Invasion Concert' which was spearheaded by multiple award-winning promoter Julian Kojo Asiedu known in the entertainment space as Jagonzy sold out the 1200 capacity.

Sarkodie who was looking sharp and ready for the big night did not disappoint as he performed countless hits and thrilled fans in Minnesota with some good energetic performances.



In an interview with the lead of the 'Shutdown All-white Invasion Concert', Jagonzy stated that he changed the video to Pourhouse which is a 1200 capacity because the demand for the show was so high. He also added that the tickets for the new venue when announced sold out in less than 3 weeks after switching venues from 500 capacity to a 1200 capacity venue.



In talking about the experience, he said Sarkodie and the team were received in Minnesota by the Shutdown boys ahead of the 6th edition of the 'Shutdown All-white Invasion Concert' in a spectacular way, laying the ground for a good show.

When asked why he chose Sarkodie for the concert, the CEO of the Shutdown brand, noted that Sarkodie was the best fit to headline the event because it was his first time performing in Minnesota and hence, he knew Africans in Minnesota wanted to experience the king.



Most Ghanaian promoters in the diaspora from New York, Washington DC, Ohio, Chicago, North Carolina, Minnesota, Dallas, Atlanta, and Canada among others came together to push our music across our borders and still find the right connections for our artists to reach more international stages.



Since the announcement of the tour, the 'Landlord' has been able to sell out all shows and has kept the momentum and energy throughout and that alone is enough evidence to show he is and has always been ready for the big stages.