Sarkodie thanks Dan Lartey for his ‘funny but very deep’ love

Rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rap stalwart, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie has taken to social media to thank an entertainment pundit who had to shave all his head and facial hair for rooting for him at the just ended VGMA.

The Pundit, Dan Lartey before the awards scheme, promised to shave his facial hair should the award-winning rapper fail to win the ultimate, 'Artist of the Year' award at the 2020 VGMA.



True to his word, he shaved after the award went to Lynx entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene.



Pictures of his before and after went viral online.

Sarkodie in appreciation took to twitter and wrote: “Been seeing posts on Mr. Dan Lartey online, honestly I didn’t check to see how serious it was but from a short video I just received on WhatsApp, Big Boss! Gods blessings.. Funny story but very deep.”



See his tweet below:





Been seeing posts on Mr. Dan Lartey online, honestly I didn’t check to see how serious it was but from a short video I just received on WhatsApp, Big Boss! Gods blessings ???????????????????? .. Funny story but very deep pic.twitter.com/TBwjyzB2Br — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) September 4, 2020

