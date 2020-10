Sarkodie wins Artiste of the Year at 2020 GMA USA

Rapper, Sarkodie

Winners of the 2020 Ghana Music Awards USA have been announced at the award show’s event which was held last night, October 10th in New Jersey, USA.

The show was hosted by Flipman and saw performances from the likes of Fameye, Eno Barony, Nathaniel Pryce, Archipalago, Stella Seal and others.



Sarkodie won the Artiste of the year, HipHop/Hiplife song of the year, and HipHop/Hiplife with Fameye winning the new artiste of the year.



See the full list of winners of the 2020 Ghana Music Awards USA below:



GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR



Diana Antwi Hamilton (Wasem)



US BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR



Stellah Addo (Jehovah Maozi)



NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Fameye (Nothing I Get)



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Efya

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



King Promise (Sisa)



USA BASED BEST LIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Herty Corgie



HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Kofi Kinaata ( Things Fall Apart)



HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)



SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Archipelago



BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Eno Barony



BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR



Keche



USA BASED UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Jamin Beatz



HIPHOP/HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie oofetso



HIPHOP/HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie



US BASED AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR



Freddy X (Forgeti)

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR



Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)



REGGAE DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR



Stonebwoy (Tuff Seed)



REGGAE DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Stonebwoy



USA BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Millicent Yanky



USA BASED DJ ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



DJ Wyse



USA BASED AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kaykay Amponsah



HONOURY AWARD



Kwame Micky



ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie



USA BASED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Nana NYC