Savana Paint Di Asa Season 4: Five kicked out; 10 left

They were evicted after the first stage which was a highlife edition

Five out of the 15 finalists of Atinka TV’s Savana Paint Di Asa season four have been evicted from the competition at the ongoing grand finale.

The five are Forgive, Afi, Tundra, Jennifer and Comfort.



They were evicted after the first stage which was a highlife edition.



They were not left to go empty handed, they were given cash prizes and products from the sponsors of the show.

At the highlife edition, some of the queens including Amonor, Maame, Mariam Baby and Dee Baby thrilled the audience with amazing performances.



Meanwhile, 10 of the finalists have qualified to the next stage where they will showcase what their culture.



The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite contestants on *714*4# on all networks or www.atinkashows.com.