Say positive things to your children - TiC to parents

Ghanaian musician, TiC receiving the award

Ghanaian music icon, Nana Kweku Okyere Duah, known in showbiz circles as Tic Tac now TiC, was over the weekend honoured at the second edition of the Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards held at the Miklin Hotel in Accra.

According to organisers of the event, Konamah Entertainment, TiC’s contribution to Ghana music at a younger age, pioneering the renaissance of Afrobeat which has now become a major thing in Africa and the world, could not go unnoticed.



They added that for being in the game over three decades and still churning out good songs to impact the younger generation and also his contribution towards humanitarian activities raising funds to help rape victims in society, was worth emulating.



TiC on his part expressed his appreciation to the organisers for such an honour, and dedicated the award to his mother for her role in his music career.



Recounting her contribution, he said, "My mummy used to watch Legendary Michael Jackson’s photograph and prophesy on her baby bump, that her unborn child will one day become popular like the Pop Star."



He added that, interestingly, when he was born and started going out to play with friends, he unknowingly told them to call him Michael, following that, any time his friends come to the house to look for him, they ask of Mike.



“When they come looking for Mike, my siblings will be like, there is no Michael here, but my friends will insist,” he said.

According to him, it was one day, that his mother called him and said, “Why did you tell your friends to call you Michael, coincidentally, I used to watch Michael Jackson photograph when I was pregnant, and always said, I wanted you to be like him, and today, I have become who I am as a result of that,” TiC disclosed.



Against this backdrop, he urged parents to say good things to their children because whatever they say can come to pass.



TiC began his music career while a secondary school student in Accra in 1997 with a group called Natty Strangers along with his best friend Bessem Bikhazi (famously known as Cold Sweat).



Tic Tac in 1999 released his maiden solo album, ‘Philomena’, which became an instant hit on the music scene.



He has since been vibrant in the music scene and currently raising funds for rape victims through, his TiC Dream Project.

