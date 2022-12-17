0
Scenes from Ekow Blankson's funeral

FotoJet 2022 12 17T141456 Actor Ekow Blankson has been laid to rest

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor and former Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU), Ekow Blankson, has finally been laid to rest.

The burial service organized at the Full Gospel Church International in Tema witnessed the widow, Justina Naadu Blankson, children, family, and friends in attendance, as they bid the award-winning actor farewell.

The late actor's colleagues from Adpu and GhanaWeb, as well as friends from the movie industry were present at the funeral which was held at Community 11 Presby School Park on Saturday, December 17.

The Member of Parliament of Tema East, Titus Glover, Nikki Samonas, Fiifi Coleman, Richie, Counselor Lutterodt, Jackie Appiah, Roselyn Ngizzah, Gloria Safo, Fred Amugi, Nana Fynn, Don Zigi, Kaywa, Cweci Oteng, Beverly Afaglo, George Quaye, Selassie Ibrahim, Abrantepa, Elsie Lamar were among the key personalities who were spotted at the funeral.

A large crowd gathered to pay their last respect to the late actor who has been eulogized across social media platforms following his demise on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Ekow Blankson passed away at the age of 50.

