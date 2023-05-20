Scenes from Tracey Boakye’s plush baby christening

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah

Kumawood actress cum entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, and her husband Mr. Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have outdoored their baby in grand style, in Kumasi.

Held at a coded location and strictly by invite, the event was witnessed by close family members, friends and some selected celebrities.



Piesie Esther, Broda Sammy, Kyeiwaa, and many others were spotted at the event which was held in two sections.



The first part was the official naming ceremony and the second part was an after party that lasted the entire evening.



The plush décor highlighted in a turquoise blue and white theme, food, musical performances, and other interesting scenes captured in a video that were shared on Tracey’s page can't be forgotten.



The couple of the moment, (Tracey and her husband), who dazzled in their apparels, had a changed in outfit twice.



The posts which have since gone viral online, have attracted tons of reactions from celebrities and netizens online.

The likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Stacey Amoateng, Christaina Awuni, Empress Gifty and many others have congratulated the couple.



Others have also shared interesting comments beneath the post.



Check out the posts below:





EB/WA