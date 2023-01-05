Scrap dealer seals opening on the tip of his penis with super glue

File photo

Residents of Wasa Nananko in the Amenfi East Municipality in the Western Region have been thrown into a state of shock after a thirty-two-year-old scrap metal dealer, Musah Seidu sealed the tip of his penis with solution glue commonly known as super glue.

Musah Seidu is reportedly known to have been allegedly using penis enlargement medicine to have bouts of sex with women in the area especially prostitutes.



He’s said to have contracted a sexually transmitted disease that has left him with frequent urination (urinating every two minutes).



Frustrated by this frequent urination, Musah Seidu reportedly sealed the tip of his penis with the solution glue in a bid to stop the urine from flowing.

However, the act rather threw him into discomfort as he was left with severe pain.



Unable to bear the pain, he was rushed to the hospital where he’s on admission for medical attention.