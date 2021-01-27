Screen Actors Guild of Ghana sends condolences to Eddie Nartey on his wife’s demise

Eddie Nartey and his late wife, Vida Obenewah Nartey

A group known as Screen Actors Guild has sent words of condolences to Ghanaian actor and producer Eddie Nartey who lost his wife a few days ago.

In a statement sent to Attractivemustapha.com, they noted that It is such unexpected sad news and that the actor has been in their thoughts and prayers from the time they heard of his wife Vida Obenewah’s untimely demise.



Below is the statement.



COMMISERATION WITH EDDY NARTEY ON DEMISE OF WIFE BY



SCREEN ACTORS’ GUILD OF GHANA (SAGGH)



It is impossible to adequately express our sincere commiseration with our brother, Eddie Nartey, at this extremely difficult time in his life and career.

It is such an unexpected and sad news. You have been in our thoughts and prayers from the time we heard of your wife, Vida Obenewah’s untimely demise.



Our hearts go out to you and your family. We are certain, by God’s grace, you will pull through this sad loss which is unfathomable and very unsettling. We share in your grief and will continually keep you and your family in our prayers.



May the Almighty God keep her beautiful soul in his bosom and grant her a peaceful rest. A rest that will resonate even in your life.



We will always be a call away, now more than ever. God has you on this one too and would never leave or foresaw you.



Fight on, SOULJA.

Kenneth Fiati



Chairman (SAGG)



Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe



Founder (SAGG)



Eddy Kufour

Founding member (SAGG)



Sandra Osei-Nti



Secretary (SAGG)