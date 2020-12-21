Scrip T releases video for 'Fupa'

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen, Contributor

Ghanaian musician Scrip T is out with a potential banger with visuals titled Fupa.

It was directed by Prymo Pryme.



After a long hiatus from the music scene to perform his civic duty as a frontline worker in this pandemic, the Gimme Joy crooner comes off with another sweet Afrobeat for fans and music lovers across the globe.



Produced by Perez Beatz, the mid-tempo song tends to do the talking for the Scrip T as He woos his way into his lover’s heart.

The tune is accompanied by a very colorful video showing the singer and his lady friend having a nice time together as lovers will always do.



Mixing and Mastering of the song was done by Denswag of TubhaniMuzik.





Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen, Contributor