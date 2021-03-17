Sean Paul features Stonebwoy as the only non-Jamaican on his 7th album

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

'Live N Livin' one of two albums from the multi-award-winning dancehall star, Sean Paul, that showcases unity in Dancehall was officially released on on March 12, 2021.

The album features a diverse range of illustrious talents, including veterans like Buju Banton, Busy Signal, Mavado, and some younger generation of artistes.



The seventh studio album also boasts of non-Jamaican appearance. Multi-award winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is the only guest artiste who is a non-Jamaican citizen to be featured on the album.



Sean Paul recruited the Ghanaian heavyweight’s vocal talent on the remix of his song ‘Guns of Navarone’ which also features Jesse Royal and Mutabaruka.

The album was inspired by the perception of members of the music industry that dancehall is dead, instead Sean Paul believes dancehall is alive and well, with a strong pulse. Looking to show the world that dancehall is flourishing and still birthing stars, Live N Livin showcase over twenty artists on one body of work, Reggaeville.com reported



Live N Livin is executively produced by Sean Paul’s label Dutty Rock Productions and distributed by ONErpm.





