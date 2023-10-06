Secular artistes make more sense when singing than many gospel artistes - Odakky Andy

Ghanaian Reggae artiste, Odakky Andy

Ghanaian musician and former TV3 mentor contestant, Odakky Andy has claimed that many gospel artistes of today are “lazy” and lack creativity.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, Odakky Andy stated that many gospel artistes lack the ability to create their own songs and rather rewrite already existing hymnals and pass them off as theirs.



“Some of them, their laziness is too high. They just take a hymn book, then take one song, go to the studio, record it, and tell us they've recorded music. That they've written their own songs.” he said.



He called for many gospel musicians to refrain from downplaying secular musicians, indicating that many secular musicians have more substantive songs than gospel musicians.



“I feel it's time they start composing their own songs and then stop pinpointing us. They call us secular musicians. They are children of God and we are secular musicians. When I hear that, I feel bad because the fact that you are saying Jesus, Jesus, God, God doesn't mean you are preaching.”



“I think sometimes we, the secular musicians, talk sense more than them, we go deeper than them,” he expressed.



He called out some gospel artistes including Brother Sammy and Moses OK. Challenging some comments they make towards secular artistes.

“I heard Prophet Moses OK saying ‘When you are a Christian, you don't have to listen to secular music’. When I hear such things, I get pissed off, because we all doing music and you are mentioning 'God, God' and you feel you are a son of God or a daughter of God and we are monkeys? We are not monkeys or satan. No!" he fumed.



ID/BB



